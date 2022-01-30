LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in Salem, Indiana.
Salem Mayor Justin Green posted an announcement on Facebook Saturday.
Green says all water used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a boil for five minutes prior to use.
The mayor is also asking resident to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household needs.
Crews in Salem are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.
Residents of Salem who have any questions can call the water department at (812) 883-3937.
