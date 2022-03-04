LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bond for a man charged with murdering the mother of his child has been raised, but it's not as high as what prosecutors wanted.
In court Friday, defense attorney Rob Eggert entered a not guilty plea for Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. on charges of murder, assault, domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a felon.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Gordon shot and killed Angelica James and shot her 10-year-old son in the Newburg neighborhood on Feb. 27. The boy, who was shot in the hand and shoulder, is expected to survive. Police said after the shootings, Gordon then took off with Caesen, his 2-year-old son with James. An Amber Alert was issued, and the boy was found safe.
Gordon had been on the run since Feb. 27 with police telling the community he could be armed and is dangerous. Police arrested him Thursday afternoon near Old Louisville.
A judge initially set Gordon's bond at $100,000 on Thursday night, but the assistant Jefferson County Attorney asked Senior Status Judge Bill Ryan on Friday to increase it to $1 million, considering Gordon's record has multiple violent offense convictions. Gordon's attorney argued against the increase.
"There is absolutely no need to raise a bond that he already can't make except to make as I say, a political statement," Eggert said.
The judge decided to raise the bond to $250,000. If bond is posted, Gordon will go on house arrest.
In court, Eggert said the case against Gordon has two sides.
"We have a completely different view of this case and what occurred in this case, and indeed, I think when the ballistics come back, the story of what happened in this case will be different than what is being alleged today," said defense attorney Rob Eggert.
Court records show Gordon has a history of violence, a series of guilty pleas and leaving prison long before serving his sentences. His criminal history shows he's pleaded guilty to domestic violence, assault and reckless homicide.
Gordon was on Misdemeanor Intensive Probation, a heightened level of probation, at the time of Sunday's shooting.
