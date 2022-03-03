LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After four days on the run, a man who Louisville police believe shot and killed a woman Sunday before abducting a child was arrested Thursday.
Christopher Lee Gordon Sr., 32, was taken into custody on Bramble Lane, near Pleasure Ridge Park, and charged with murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Louisville Metro Police identified Gordon as the suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Angelica Marie James, 38, was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Quiet Way.
Investigators said Gordon also shot a 10-year-old boy in the hand and shoulder. He is expected to survive.
After the shootings, police said Gordon fled the scene in a Ford F-150 with his 2-year-old, Caesen Gordon. An Amber Alert was briefly issued for the child Sunday night, but the child was eventually found safe. The vehicle Gordon was driving was found abandoned on Taylor Boulevard.
Court records show Gordon has a history of violence, a series of guilty pleas and leaving prison long before serving his sentences. His criminal history shows he's pleaded guilty to domestic violence, assault and reckless homicide.
Gordon was on Misdemeanor Intensive Probation, a heightened level of probation, at the time of Sunday's shooting.
