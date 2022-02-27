LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed and a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in a shooting near the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Police are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr., a suspect in the shooting. Police say Gordon fled the scene with a 2-year-old child, Caesen Gordon, in an Ford F-150 with front end damage.
The child was found on Sunday night, according to LMPD. Police also found the vehicle on Taylor Boulevard, but Gordon, the father of Caesen, remains at large.
UPDATE: 2-year-old Caesen Gordon has just been located. LMPD still actively searching for Christopher Lee Gordon. Please call 911 if you see Christopher Lee Gordon. pic.twitter.com/zWMzQPfU4G— LMPD (@LMPD) February 28, 2022
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, which is not far from Poplar Level Road, around 4 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the woman, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 10-year-old boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Mitchell said.
Police say Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Caesen is the son of Christopher and the woman killed in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
