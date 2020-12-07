LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man charged in connection with a fatal shooting on River Road in November was arraigned Monday.
LMPD arrested 19-year-old Kelvonnie Harris on Sunday. He now faces several charges, including the murder of 50-year-old Rocky Seibert, who was found shot to death Nov. 21 at River Road and Sixth Street.
Harris' arrest report states he and co-defendants were caught on video committing a shooting on North 23rd Street, earlier in the evening. According to court documents, that shooting happened about seven hours before the murder.
Police say they matched the shell casings from the 23rd Street shooting to casings found at the scene of the shooting on River Road. According to court documents, Harris told police he and several other people got into a fight with Seibert before the shooting.
The judge kept Harris' bond at $500,000. When asked if he could afford to hire an attorney, Harris said yes.
Harris is also facing charges of receiving stolen property, running from poice, and wanton endangerment. He is due back in court next week.
