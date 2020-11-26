LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified a man who was found dead Saturday, Nov. 21, in downtown Louisville.
Rocky Seibert, 50, died of "gunshot wounds" and was found on the sidewalk along River Road near North Sixth Street, according to a news release from the coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police officers were dispatched to the area around 9:30 a.m. on the report of a man down, according to a department spokesperson.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Seibert's death. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers may remain anonymous.
