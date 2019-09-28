LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect arrested by Louisville Metro Police after a 2-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the Portland neighborhood appeared in court Saturday morning.
"He's 19 years old and his record is horrible," said a judge, who set 19-year-old Ismail Ali's bond at $250,000.
Ali was arrested on Friday on West Liberty Street.
Police say on Thursday night, officers from LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Rowan Street. Authorities say when officers arrived, they found a young girl with a gunshot wound.
Officials say multiple shots were fired at the home. Two of the shots went through the front door of the home. One of the shots hit the child and another shot nearly hit the child's mother.
Police say Ali was seen by several witnesses firing the weapon, and then fleeing from the area with the gun.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. The girl is expected to recover.
Ali is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Ali is scheduled to be back in court on October 8 at 1 p.m.
Related:
- 2-year-old girl recovering from surgery after being grazed by bullet in Louisville
- 2-year-old grazed by stray bullet in Portland, police say
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.