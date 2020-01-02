LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of shooting a man in the back while driving down the Watterson Expressway will need $100,000 to get out of jail.
Phillip King, 18, and Javon Bailey, 20, both pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning to charges in connection with an incident that occurred Monday evening on Interstate 264. Police said King was driving westbound on the interstate with Bailey as a passenger when they pulled up beside another car and fired shots, hitting a man in the other car several times in the back.
Two women in the victims' car weren't hurt.
Officers said they used surveillance video to identify the suspects.
Bailey is charged with attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment. King is charged with complicity to assault and wanton endangerment.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.