LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment has written a book that is now available for preorder.
"12 Seconds in the Dark: A Police Officer's Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid" is on Amazon.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired a single shot after fearing an intruder was breaking into the apartment. In the book, Mattingly says he's setting the record straight on what happened.
The book description on Amazon says "A twenty-year police veteran with an impeccable record, Mattingly takes readers inside the Louisville Metro Police Department’s response to suspected criminal activity that night, debunking lie after lie about what happened."
The 256-page hardcover book costs about $28.99. The book will be released on March 15, 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.