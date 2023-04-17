LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon raffle is being held to support Catholic school students in Louisville.
The Catholic Education Foundation of the Archdiocese of Louisville is holding its second annual bourbon raffle that will provide tuition assistance funding for students next fall.
According to a news release, the online bourbon raffle goes through May 31. A live drawing will be held June 1 at 10 a.m. The raffle tickets are being sold for $100 with a limit of 2,500 tickets sold in total.
"This year, we’re featuring 96 rare bourbons in 20 lots," Richard A. Lechleiter, the foundation's president, said in a news release. "Now you get 20 chances to win for every ticket you buy."
