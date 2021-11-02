LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family behind Chaney's Dairy Barn has been dairy farmers for five generations.
Now, another milestone was met as the family's milk was rolled out in 41 Kroger stores. The partnership between the dairy farm near Bowling Green, Ky. and Kroger was honored at a ceremony at a Kroger on Brownsboro Road in Louisville on Tuesday.
"This is a great opportunity for us, but it's also a huge responsibility we don't take lightly," Carl Chaney said.
Chaney said he owes his wife Debra and his daughter Elizabeth Lunsford for the recent success, the two pushing the company forward.
"I'm glad I waited because [Elizabeth's] got the passion and the energy that her dad doesn't have any more," he said.
While Carl credits the youth, Elizabeth credits the 80 years of work from her family to survive a nationally declining industry.
"And to see something that had been built by my dad and generations before him, to see that beginning to fall and to have the foresight to have a vision and really want more I think was really remarkable," Lunsford said. "It's been a lot of work, but it has been worth it, so we're excited for the growth."
It won't stop with five generations. Lunsford says she plans to keep the family legacy going.
In the meantime, when someone gets a jug of Chaney's milk, she hopes families consider the farmers like them that helped get the milk on the table.
"It's an experience. I think you sit down with your kids and you talk about where your food comes from. I think you talk about a family that works hard to raise the livestock that help produce the milk and how we work so hard every single day to make sure these cows are well taken care of," she said.
Chaney's Dairy Barn also offers homemade ice cream. The Bowling Green farm also offers tours if people want to see the cows.
