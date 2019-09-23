BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community is coming together to honor Deputy Chris Hulsey, who died from a heart attack Saturday night while he was on duty.
Hulsey and other officers were searching a house when he tried to arrest Terry Gonterman on drug-related charges, according to the police report. It went on to state that the "subject resisted by refusing to roll over on his stomach by bracing and tending his body.”
The report says that Hulsey fell to the ground after Gonterman had been taken into custody. Hulsey was taken to Harrison County Hospital in Indiana where he died.
Gonterman is charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and several other drug related charges.
On Monday, a Meade County ambulance carried Hulsey's body from the Harrison County Hospital to Hager Funeral Home in Meade County. Dozens of first responders, friends and family trailed behind while others watched.
"It was just gut-wrenching to hear, because it's so untimely," said Branden Martin of the Meade County Fire Department.
Martin knew Hulsey well. He called him a mentor. The two worked together during Hulsey's time as assistant fire chief for the department.
"It's a big loss for the community and all of our emergency services in the area," he said.
Some of the first responders raised a flag over the road to show respect as Hulsey's body was driven by.
It's just our way to kind of welcome him back into the community," Martin said. "This is an unfortunate way to do it, but it's just our smallest way to show that we appreciate him and all his sacrifices."
Hulsey's body arrived at the funeral home minutes after passing beneath that flag. There, more people were waiting and watching. Some said they were there because of the impact Hulsey had on the whole county.
"He was a great guy, great paramedic, firefighter, deputy, and an asset to our community, Susan Ammons said. "It's a great loss."
Down the street was Bobby Jones, watching dozens of police, fire and EMS officials pour in to say their goodbyes. Jones didn't know Hulsey, but he heard so many good things about him. He called on the community to treat officers and deputies of law enforcement with respect.
"They put their life on the line for us, and we should respect them more than that and not resist them and fight them," he said.
Tears and salutes were abundant Monday, as they will be for the foreseeable future. The small community is mourning the loss of one of their own, but they say his spirit will be remembered in a big way.
"He will be greatly missed by anyone whoever came in contact with him, whether he arrested you or took care of you in the back of an ambulance," Ammons said.
A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse. Visitation services for Hulsey are from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. A funeral service is at Meade County High School at 1 p.m. Saturday.
