LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg man is in custody after police say he shot his wife to death Thursday night.
According to an arrest report, a 10-year-old boy in Meade County called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and said that his step-mother and her dog had been shot.
Officers with both the Brandenburg Police Department and the Meade County Sheriff's Office went to the scene -- a home on Atwill Street, off Lawrence Street in Brandenburg.
Police determined that the residence was the home of 45-year-old Christopher Pollock -- and that Pollock's wife was the shooting victim.
Police say they surrounded the home. Moments later, the boy came out the front door and onto the porch, followed by Pollock.
According to the arrest report, when police asked Pollock who had shot his wife, he admitted that he did. At that point, police say he reached for a gun on his hip.
That's when police say they "went hands on" with him and tried to place him into custody. According to the arrest report, there was a struggle and Pollock kicked a law enforcement officer in the face.
He was eventually tazed and placed into custody.
When confronted, Pollock admitted to shooting his wife and dog while his 10-year-old son was inside the home.
Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag tells WDRB that the woman died from her injuries. She has not been identified.
Pollock is currently charged with murder, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and second-degree cruelty to animals.
He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
