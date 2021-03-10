LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several social justice groups plan to honor Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police.
One group, SisterSong, is using a mobile billboard to pay tribute.
The reproductive justice group parked a truck with the billboard on its sides outside LMPD Headquarters on Thursday. The billboard reads, "Breonna deserved the right to create the family that she wanted."
Next to that text is a tweet from Taylor's account that says, "My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol ... that’s how ready I am."
My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol ... that’s how ready I am— Breeeee (@PrettyN_Paidd) September 4, 2018
SisterSong's Executive Director, Monica Simpson, said the billboard honors Breonna's "lost future" and lost chance to become a mom.
"She put out to the world that she wanted to be a parent," Simpson said. "She wanted to be able to create family, and that was stolen from her because of police brutality."
Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed March 13, 2020, by white Louisville Metro Police officers serving a search warrant at her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park as part of a larger narcotics investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot at officers when they used a battering ram to break down the apartment door shortly before 1 a.m. The officers combined to return 32 shots, and Taylor was hit six times and died in her hallway.
No drugs or money were found in Taylor's apartment, and none of the officers who fired their weapons into the residence were charged in connection with her death.
