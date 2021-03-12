LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, filed a federal lawsuit Friday against Louisville Metro Police.
The suit claims LMPD officers violated Walker's constitutional rights during the raid a year ago that ended in Taylor's death. Attorneys claim bad LMPD policies led to the raid and the death of Taylor.
Last year, Walker sued state and city governments and 13 current or former LMPD officers, as well as former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, whom Mayor Greg Fischer fired in June. That suit alleges Walker should have been spared from criminal prosecution under Kentucky’s "stand your ground" law.
Police "threatened Kenny’s life, illegally detained Kenny, interrogated him under false pretenses, ignored his account as corroborated by neighbors, and arrested and jailed Kenny," the lawsuit claims.
