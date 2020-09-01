LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kenneth Walker, the man who was with Breonna Taylor when Louisville police shot and killed her in her home, filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that he should have been spared from criminal prosecution under Kentucky’s "stand your ground" law.
Walker is suing state and city governments and 13 current or former Louisville Metro Police Department officers, as well as former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, whom Mayor Greg Fischer fired in June.
Police "threatened Kenny’s life, illegally detained Kenny, interrogated him under false pretenses, ignored his account as corroborated by neighbors, and arrested and jailed Kenny," the lawsuit claims.
Walker's attorneys argue that the state self-defense statute makes Kentuckians "immune" from arrest and other charges when they act to protect themselves.
"Kentuckians have no duty to retreat or submit to force," the lawsuit says, then quotes a 1931 state Supreme Court case: "It is the tradition that a Kentuckian never runs. He does not have to."
Among other claims, the lawsuit accuses police and other authorities of making a false arrest; "malicious prosecution"; and negligence.
"Kenny continues to reel from the death of the love of his life, but he is also the victim and survivor of police misconduct – misconduct that threatens his freedom to this day," according to the lawsuit.
The suit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Tuesday by attorney Steve Romines, asks that Walker be immune from further prosecution in the case, as he is entitled to protection under state law, as well as a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
"Kenny, who has already sustained life-long trauma, still fears harm from those who consider him a danger and seek to take away his freedom again," according to the suit.
Walker was dating Taylor and with her after midnight on March 13 when police raided her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park. Walker, a registered gun owner, told police he fired one shot when he believed intruders had burst into the home.
He allegedly struck Officer Jonathan Mattingly once in the leg.
In all, officers fired 35 rounds, according to the lawsuit. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech, was hit five times and died inside the unit.
Police had received approval for a "no-knock" warrant on March 12 but claim they knocked and announced their presence before using a battering ram to enter the apartment. According to the lawsuit, officers "did not clearly and verbally announce themselves as law enforcement having a search warrant in a manner than could be heard by the occupants of the apartment."
Walker initially was charged with murder of a police officer; the charge was amended to attempted murder of an officer, according to the lawsuit. Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine later dismissed the charge but has not ruled out re-charging Walker in the future.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.