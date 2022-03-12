LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Black art galley unveiled a portrait honoring the life of Breonna Taylor.
Keep U Lovin' Art (KULA) Gallery wanted to show its support to the family of the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by police on March 13, 2020.
The gallery was full of supporters and loved ones, including Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, on Saturday.
Breonna’s mom, Tamika Palmer was in tears watching the body of work her daughter inspired. pic.twitter.com/rsQLU9vE5s— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) March 13, 2022
The newly installed portrait is part of the gallery’s Melanin Art Series, and this month's theme is titled: "Missing You."
“The only weekend that we at the gallery had to do it was today and what a coincidence that it fell on the day before the two-year anniversary,” said KULA’s Director, Brittany Sleeth.
The series was originally supposed to come to life in 2020, but Sleeth said conflicting schedules became a problem.
To see Palmer and everyone's reaction to the portrait, Sleeth says “It was the perfect time to do it.”
