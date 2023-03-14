LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge in Cherokee Park that carries the Scenic Loop over Beargrass Creek will close for about two months for a restoration project.
Louisville Parks and Recreation said Tuesday that Bridge #2, which sits just south of the base of Cochran Hill Road near the Baringer Hill Path and the park's frisbee field, will close March 17.
Detours will be in place for both pedestrians and vehicles. The graphic above shows the options to bypass the bridge.
The parks department said Bridge #2 is the only non-Milan arch bridge in Cherokee Park. Crews will work over the next two months to replace the deck and rails as well as improving the balustrades and toe walls.
Overall, the project is projected to cost $700,000, all of which will come from the Bridges Kentucky program from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.