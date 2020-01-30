LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the best bars in the world is right here in Louisville.
MSN.com put the Lobby Bar at the Brown Hotel on it's list of best hotels in the world.
The bar completed a $250,000 expansion and renovation in November, which increased it's size and created an additional bar and lounge with more seating.
Other bars in the top 20 include the M Bar at Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong and The Chandelier Lounge at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
