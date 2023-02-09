FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion.
At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand.
On Thursday morning, company representatives for the Frankfort distillery held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open up the new stillhouse.
"We are really excited about our new stillhouse," said Sara Saunders, chief marketing officer for Buffalo Trace.
The stillhouse is Phase Two of a multi-phase project slated to double the distillery's whiskey compacity.
"We will have more bourbon coming down in the next few years," said Amy Preske, a spokeswoman for Buffalo Trace.
Buffalo Trace representatives say that as the demand grows, production has followed. In 2018, the company pledged $1.2 billion to boost production over a 10-year period.
"One of the key reasons why our supply is difficult to find is because demand is exceeding that supply -- and we are very clear as a company that we aren't going to cut corners," Saunders explained.
Instead, they are expanding, with a new 90-minute hard hat tour, 14 new barrel warehouses and 12 additional fermenters,
The tour itself is a full experience with a lot of walking, giving guests an up-close look at the process from grain to distillation and dry house operations.
The new stillhouse is located adjacent to the existing 1930s stillhouse.
Robert Murphy was so excited he made the trip from Wisconsin to Kentucky just to be there -- and he says it was well worth it.
"This is our first tour, and we have really enjoyed seeing and learning about Buffalo Trace itself, and its history and heritage," Murphy said.
Last year, nearly half a million tourists visited Buffalo Trace. The company says they hope to break that record this year. But they also warn everyone that, just like they waited for bourbon, they may have to wait for a tour.
