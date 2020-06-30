LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County animal rescue organization has an "urgent need" for volunteers.
According to a news release, Second Chances Wildlife Center, a non-profit based in Mt. Washington, is seeking volunteers for its Animal Care Team.
Located at 487 Gentry Lane, the organization describes itself as a "local grassroots non-profit" that "rescues and rehabilitates hundreds of orphaned and injured native wildlife each year."
"Our Animal Care Team volunteers are instrumental to the success of our mission and have the important job of helping to care for our wildlife rescues, including raccoons, opossums, skunks, foxes, bats and more," the news release states.
Anyone wishing to volunteer should be willing to commit to regular days and times each week for a minimum of six months. Shifts begin at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and take an average of three hours.
