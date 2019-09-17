LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers says he and the Treasurer have requested that Jailer Paul Watkins turn over financial records for the Detention Center for the first quarter.
Summers says the Fiscal Court agreed and the jailer must do so by Oct. 1.
Thomas Stayton, the Chief Deputy of the Bullitt County Detention Center, says he can't talk about the request.
"As of right now, the Jailer has not been made aware of any such request, therefore we can not comment on it," Stayton said.
Summers says Watkins is also behind on the Commissary report as well. He says that report hasn't been turned into Fiscal Court yet.
This comes after a new lawsuit filed against the county and the jailer accusing Watkins of belittling female employees. Other former employees have contacted WDRB saying there are concerns over a "hostile" work environment at the jail.
Since Watkins is an elected official, Summers says he can only appoint a new jailer if there is evidence of financial wrongdoing.
During Tuesday's meeting, Summers also got money approved to hire the county's first Human Resources Director, which he says the county needs.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.