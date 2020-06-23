LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who take Interstate 65 southbound may have to drive farther to find a rest stop.
The rest area in Bullitt County was scheduled to reopen Monday, but that has been pushed back to June 29, after a final inspection and more cleaning.
Portable restrooms still will be available outside the rest area.
The rest area closed in December for renovations including updated bathrooms, new flooring, doors and windows. The lobby will remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
