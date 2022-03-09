SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video of a fight on a Bullitt County Schools bus last month showed just on incident of many this year in the district, records show.
The video was posted all over social media in February showing two seventh-grade Bullitt Lick Middle School students on their way home from school. In the video, you can see a student reach over the bus seat and pull another student's hair and begin punching the student and threatening to kill her.
The mother of the injured girl said her daughter had a concussion, and the bus driver saved her daughter's life. The district said this incident is still under investigation.
Altogether, there have been 31 bus fights this school year in the district with 14 from Bullitt Lick Middle School, the most of any of its schools. The district said the bus fight numbers include student-to-student fights and student-to-staff fights.
Records also show BLMS ranking No. 1 for bus incidents that led to student discipline with 57 cases. District-wide, records show there have been 328 bus incidents so far this school year.
"Disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with our student discipline code on the student responsible for the incident," Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said. "We have also adjusted the bus routes to try and address the behavior issues we are seeing on that particular bus."
The mother of the student injured last month said her daughter just returned to school this week, and the other student was placed in an alternative school.
BCPS is the seventh-largest school district in Kentucky with more than 12,000 students.
