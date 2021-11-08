LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 50 Bullitt Central High School students walked out of class Monday morning over allegations that one student sexually harassed a female student.
More students gathered Monday night to call for action.
"I'm tired of seeing this. I'm tired of seeing things not happening," said Meghan Dudeck, a former Bullitt Central High student. "I'm tired of the school administration not doing anything about it, because this is a serious issue. It's not an issue like smoking."
Bullitt County Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the student involved filed an official complaint Monday. Bacon said the investigation is "not over," and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if necessary.
The principal at North Bullitt High School is expected to send a message to parents about the investigation.
