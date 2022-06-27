LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is upgrading its East 911 Call Center.
The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is giving the department $12,500 as part of its statewide call center project.
Bullitt County was ranked and given the grant based on its critical need.
The grant will provide consulting, set up, training and support to Bullitt County deputies.
“Emergency services are critical to the continued safety of our communities,” Sen. Michael J. Nemes, R-Bullitt County, said in a news release. “This is a critical enhancement that Sheriff Scholar and the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department truly needs, one that will improve efficiencies and enhance their responsiveness.”
