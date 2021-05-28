LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From cooking to cardio to surviving the wilderness, teachers in Bullitt County are trying to get kids excited about school again after a tough year.
Bullitt County Public Schools' "Summer Unlimited Learning" focuses on fun camps tailored to students' hobbies and interests, including fitness, fashion, art, robotics, among others.
"They're still learning, but they're fun things that maybe they wouldn't always experience in the regular classroom," said Adrienne Usher, BCPS assistant superintendent for student learning.
Morning sessions will focus on academics, with schools targeting students who need the extra help. Dozens of afternoon camps that are open to all students focus on fun hobbies and activities.
The district says it wants to re-engage kids after most of the past year was spent learning online.
"To get back to building relationships with their peers, and building relationships with their teachers, and just getting excited about being at school again, and not sitting at home on a computer," said Usher.
All camps are free. They're open to elementary, middle, and high school students with meals and transportation included.
Families can sign up for camps online by clicking here.
