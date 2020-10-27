LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An apparent burglary in downtown Louisville turned deadly early Tuesday, with two men shot -- one of them fatally.
Louisville Metro Police officers found one man who had been shot to death outside the 440 Market convenience store at 5th and Market. The windows and doors of the business were boarded up early Tuesday, with one door riddled with bullet holes.
According to an LMPD spokeswoman, a call came out around 5 a.m. for a burglary at the business, and that call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene at 5th and Market, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man, believed to be in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene according to police, and the other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Someone who works in the building tells WDRB that two men had tried to rob the store several times just this week alone, and the store's owner was planning to put bars on the windows. That person says someone used "personal protection" during Tuesday's break-in, but he did not give any details of about who shot the men.
The owner of a business next door says he saw the store owner after the shooting, and said he was doing OK.
Teika Richardson, a customer who shops at the the store almost daily, was met with boarded windows and locked doors Tuesday when she showed up to buy an energy drink. In a time when downtown businesses are already struggling, Richardson says it's tough to see one of her favorite stores go through this.
"It just saddens me because they work hard for their money and for their business, to get their business," Richardson said. "And it's sad for anything to happen like this because everybody's trying to make it right now. That's what everybody is trying to do. I'm just praying for them and everybody who's involved because it's just a sad thing."
LMPD says there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation, and we're not sure if the two men who were shot knew each other.
