LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a burning pickup truck crashed into a deck outside a home in Mt. Washington, causing the house to catch fire.
According to Mt. Washington Fire Chief Michael Dooley, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He says the home on Wood Rock Court was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but Dooley says everyone -- two adults and some animals -- got out.
According to a neighbor, one of the family's dogs was rescued by a Mt. Washington firefighter, but was suffering from smoke inhalation. That neighbor has created a GoFundMe page to help the family.
"Coming upon the season of thanksgiving, what better way to love your neighbor," said Marc Mullins. "Take the time to looks out for your neighbors. You never know when you might need them."
Dooley says the truck was on fire at the top of a hill, when the driver bailed out. The truck continued down the hill and crashed into the deck, causing it to catch fire. The flames then spread to the roof of the home.
"The truck hit the deck and caught the deck on fire, and it went up into the eave from the deck, then got up into the attic and ran the attic," Dooley said.
Dooley says firefighters went into defensive mode to protect surrounding buildings because the flames were so intense.
Mt. Washington Police say a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the truck when it caught fire. Her younger sister was a passenger. Police say she stopped the truck after a part fell off the truck and sparked the fire. She got out of the burning truck with her sister, but was unable to put it in park.
No charges are expected.
