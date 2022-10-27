ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown.
Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year.
The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on the doorsteps of homes across Kentucky.
"Kruger's all about sustainability," said John Keith, general manager of the Elizabethtown plant. "And I think the E'town area is good for that."
It all starts with large rolls of paper that get put into a machine that makes the corrugated sheets. It takes three rolls to make one sheet. Another machine then cranks out the boxes at top speed, producing 24,000 boxes per hour. It's all made with recycled material, shipped in via train from a facility in Quebec, Canada.
The plant is also bringing 150 jobs to Elizabethtown.
"It's huge because this is a great place to come live, work and play, we think, and it's another quality company that will provide quality jobs, high tech jobs, and we're just really excited," Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said.
The plant took 280 construction days to complete. Thursday marked the second day of production at the plant.
