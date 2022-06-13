LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $18 million has been awarded to Louisville's airports as part of federal funding, according to Congressman John Yarmuth.
The funding, which is through the federal spending package, includes $6,140,757 for runway and taxiway rehabilitation and $11,797,723 to upgrade runway lighting at Louisville Muhammad International Airport.
Bowman Field will also receive $288,094 as part of the funding for its layout plans, which are required to be routinely updated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“This federal aviation funding helps ensure both of Louisville’s airports are prepared for current and future needs,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
The Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program awarded the funding to airports across the country.
“These investments will help our airports continue to serve as a vital economic engine of our city and region for years to come, so I’m thrilled to have played a role in bring this federal funding back home to Louisville,” Yarmuth said.
