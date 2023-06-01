LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The $8.18 million project to transform the old Hardin County Courthouse into a boutique hotel will create 18 full-time jobs, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The project aims to transform the 1933 courthouse into a 24-room hotel with a restaurant, bar, lounge and event space. Most of the renovations will happen inside the building while trying to preserve the exterior of the former courthouse.
"Tourism plays a crucial role in the economic landscape of Kentucky," Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "Projects like this showcase the potential we have all across the commonwealth to transform our historic spaces into new opportunities. Where economic development and historic preservation meet, that's a special place; and I'm so glad to see this venture happening in downtown Elizabethtown."
The building was purchased by Weyland Ventures LLC for $690,000. The development firm is partnering with Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates, which is made up of Elizabethtown entrepreneurs Addington, Carl Swope and Ben Larue.
The hotel is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
