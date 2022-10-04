ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel.
The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old.
"The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now become a boutique hotel with around 24 rooms," said Kevin Addington, one of the associates developing the hotel.
Aside from the two dozen rooms, plans for the hotel include a bar and restaurant inside the three-story building.
"Even though it has some beautiful floors and woodwork, some of that will have to change," Addington said about trying to preserve the history of the building. "We'll try to authenticate and replicate what is there now in the theme of the rooms."
Hardin Fiscal Court approved the sale of the former courthouse last week.
The building was purchased by Weyland Ventures LLC for $690,000. The development firm is partnering with Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates Addington, which is made up of E'town entrepreneurs Addington, Carl Swope and Ben Larue.
Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has been the driving force in the redevelopment of downtown Elizabethtown. The group has launched Impellizzeri's, The Creamery, J.R. Neighbors and multiple residential apartments in its effort to revitalize downtown.
"It's changed dramatically," said Addington. "We are a very vibrant downtown."
Currently, the county attorney is still operating out of the building. The office must relocate by next April.
Most work won't begin until next spring. In the meantime, planning will continue for yet another upgrade for a community that is still growing.
"The word is out that Elizabethtown is on the move and happening," Addington said.
The hotel is expected to be open in 2024.
