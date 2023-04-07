ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After approval from the Historical Preservation Commission, the former Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Elizabethtown is another step closer to becoming a boutique hotel.
Weyland Ventures, which is designing the hotel, presented some of the renderings to the commission Thursday.
Plans for the hotel include 25 rooms throughout three stories. A restaurant and bar are planned for the third floor. The courtroom and judge's chambers were once located on the same floor.
Most of the renovations will happen inside the building while trying to preserve the exterior of the former courthouse.
"Even though it has some beautiful floors and woodwork, some of that will have to change," Kevin Addington, one of the associates developing the hotel, said in a WDRB story from October. "We'll try to authenticate and replicate what is there now in the theme of the rooms."
The building was purchased by Weyland Ventures LLC for $690,000. The development firm is partnering with Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates, which is made up of E'town entrepreneurs Addington, Carl Swope and Ben Larue.
The hotel is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
