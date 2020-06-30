LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville brewery Against The Grain will close its Smokehouse location at Slugger Field on Main Street downtown "until further notice," starting Wednesday, July 1.
The brewery made the announcement on its website Tuesday, saying it was "time to pause" amid challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"With all the challenges that we have endured in the last three months and the anticipated challenges with operating a business in downtown Louisville in the coming months, it's in the best interest of our health as a company to take this action," AtG owners said.
They say they will put their focus on their Highlands restaurant, Public House by Against the Grain, on Bardstown Road, and their production facility in the Portland neighborhood, which produces "fresh packaged beer for distribution around the state and nation."
They also say they will use the time to give the downtown space time to "heal and reorient for normalized commerce," and will look at operations and "reimagine and renew the space to reopen when the time is right."
"We aim to reopen a space that is more efficient, more impervious to unknown challenges, and shows our renewed commitment to our mission of celebrating one another and our core values of accountability to highest quality service, products, and experience."
The brewery says they will provide updates and make any further announcements on it's website and social media pages.
AtG opened the Smokehouse at Louisville Slugger in 2011 and it's Portland production facility in 2014. In 2018, the brewery opened a brewpub in Japan to share Kentucky beer with the rest of the world, with it's beers being sold in places like Copenhagen and Hong Kong. AtG's latest endeavor, the Public House on Bardstown Road, opened last fall in the space of one of the city's oldest breweries, Cumberland Brewery, when it closed.
Owners have not yet announced an estimated reopening date.
