LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Taco Week is returning to the city in April.
The third annual taco-themed restaurant week is being held April 17-23. Participating restaurants plan to offer specialty tacos for $2.50.
The official Taco Week App is available for download by clicking here.
Some participating restaurants include Agave & Rye, Happy Belly Bistro, Fistful of Ale, I Love Tacos, Limon y Sal, Senor Iguanas, Taco City Louisville and Zombie Taco. More restaurants are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more about Louisville Taco Week, click here.
