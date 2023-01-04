BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kitchen at Toogie's Table in Bardstown was fully staffed on Wednesday, all thanks to an app.
Mike Wajda, food director at Common Bond Hospitality, worked with Gigpro to help match prospective workers with Toogie's Table.
"If somebody calls out, within a matter of an hour of two, we are able to get someone here onsite filling that role and give us successful service," Wajda said Wednesday.
Gigpro was launched by Ben Ellsworth, a chef in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a news release, Gigpro is designed to address the ongoing staffing "crisis" in the hospitality industry by connecting willing workers with restaurants, caterers, hotels, etc. It's a mobile app — available on Apple and Android devices — in which businesses can create a profile, post jobs and pay workers.
The app posts jobs needed for just a day or a week, and applicants respond. The business can see their profile and resume with the on-demand hiring platform. Think of it like an Uber or Lyft, but for hospitality help.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry lost 4 million workers. As we move into 2023, it’s still short about 1 million.
"There is a major shortage of labor within hospitality, and part of the mission is how do we bring folks back to the industry," said Sam Mylrea, CEO and co-founder of Gigpro.
Gigpro currently focuses on about 20 large cities known for their food options. Louisville was added in the fall.
"Louisville has grown over the past five years, especially over the last two years," Mylrea said. "It is really magnified the labor shortages that we are all feeling on a daily basis."
And Gigpro is already proving to be a success. So far, nearly 300 Kentuckiana restaurants and hotels are using it, and it's filled 4,000 positions.
"W have used it to fill any role: a cook, a steward, a bartender, whatever it maybe. We have filled all aspects," Wajda said. "We are getting ready to open up the Bardstown Motor lodge and we are actually using it to get housekeeping attendants well."
Gigpro takes a commission of about 20% for any position filled, which is taken from the hiring company, not the employee. Tourists have even used it to pick up a shift, ones that often lead to full-time positions.
For more information on GIGPRO, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.