LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications are now open for the Kentucky Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership.
Through the program, employers can partner with the state to provide financial assistance to employees who are struggling to pay for child care.
If an application is approved, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will match an employer's contribution up to 100%.
The Kentucky General Assembly set aside $15 million to fund the program.
