LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new restaurants are now serving customers in downtown Louisville, and they're both under the same roof.
Smoked on Second and One Thirty Three Bar and Bites are located at the old Griff's at Second and Liberty, which closed in February.
Smoked on Second is a barbecue restaurant open for lunch and dinner with a craft bar and live music. Right next door, One Thirty Three offers an upscale dinner menu with a bourbon-centric bar.
The pandemic and protests slightly delayed the opening, but owner Max Bloom says he's thrilled to take the boards down and open the doors.
"There's a lot of uncertainty downtown, but we couldn't pass up on the location right here on the corner -- great visibility," Bloom said. "There's a lot of great things in downtown Louisville for people to come and do. And we just thought it'd be a good place to be."
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith thanked Bloom for creating jobs and proclaimed Oct. 8 "Smoked on Second and 133 Day."
