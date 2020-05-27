LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Bourbon Company has broken ground on a new bottling facility, which stands to create 25 new jobs.
The 47,000-square-foot building will be raised on Parkway Drive in Bardstown, Kentucky, not too far from Bardstown Bourbon Company's visitor center and distillery.
The company plans to use the building to bottle hundreds of thousands of spirits each year.
"The bottling facility is the natural next step in our evolution," CEO Mark Erwin said in a news release. "Currently, both our brands and our collaborative distilling partners are bottled by an offsite third party. We're excited to close the circle and enable a true grain to glass process all in our own space."
Officials plan to have the bottling center completed by spring 2021.
