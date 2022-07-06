LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beer festival is coming to downtown Louisville this summer.
Held right in front of the Frazier History Museum, the Summer Beer Fest at Frazier will be the first beer festival on Main Street in 25 years.
The area between 8th and 9th streets and Main and Washington streets will be blocked off to make way for vendors. Hundreds of specialty beers will be available, and bands will perform from a rooftop balcony.
"It's really become a beer state, frankly," said Andy Treinen, president and CEO of Frazier. "The Kentucky Guild of Brewers, I think four years ago had like 31 members. There are now 95 brewers in the state of Kentucky, and people are coming to Louisville, Kentucky, for our beer scene.”
General admission tickets cost $55, and the proceeds support the Frazier museum. And this week, a "Buy 3, Get 1 Free" ticket package is available.
