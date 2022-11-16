LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is merging its Louisville and Lexington offices.
The new chapter, BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana, will serve 108 counties in Kentucky and eight counties in Indiana.
"This merger will generate substantial synergy for the combined organization," President and CEO Reanna Smith-Hamblin said. "By combining resources within the two organizations, BBB Accredited Businesses will see more benefits, greater innovation, and enhanced support."
According to a news release, BBB will maintain a physical office space in Louisville at 13104 Eastpoint Park Boulevard. There will be remote offices and employees in Lexington "for the time-being."
