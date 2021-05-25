LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Biscuit Belly is celebrating its newest location at Colonial Gardens in south Louisville.
A ribbon cutting marked the occasion Tuesday morning. The restaurant opened in 2020, but the celebration was delayed because of the pandemic.
It's a sure sign the restaurant industry is recovering, and Colonial Gardens will again be buzzing with activity.
"We were really excited to get into this area and engage the folks here in Iroquois, PRP and Valley Station, just bringing this concept to this area," said Lauren Coulter, one of the co-owners. "We knew that they had a need for yummy food.
Colonial Gardens is a cluster of local restaurants, across the street from Iroquois Park at 5207 New Cut Road in south Louisville. Biscuit Belly is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.