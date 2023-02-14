LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new summer seasonal flights will soon take off from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Breeze Airways will offer a nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and a one-stop flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

The flights will start in May and run through Sept. 5. Prices start at $39 one way.

Breeze brought its low-cost flights to Louisville in 2021 and offers flights to six cities across the U.S.

