LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new summer seasonal flights will soon take off from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Breeze Airways will offer a nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and a one-stop flight to Jacksonville, Florida.
The flights will start in May and run through Sept. 5. Prices start at $39 one way.
We're in love with our newest route! Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham take off May 19 on @BreezeAirways! Fares as low as $39 one way are on sale for a limited time. Book nonstops to Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Charleston & Tampa at https://t.co/KMfDBVHKUa #flyLouisville pic.twitter.com/WqCoEZ9aze— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) February 14, 2023
Breeze brought its low-cost flights to Louisville in 2021 and offers flights to six cities across the U.S.
