LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brewery is scheduled to open its doors in the Portland neighborhood later this week.
Located at 1221 West Main Street, the Shippingport Brewing Co. and Sally Forth Taproom will be the only public-facing brewery west of Ninth Street when it opens on Thursday, June 24.
Amelia Pillow, a Louisville native and Portland resident, is the founder. She said she hopes the brewery will generate more interest in the Louisville area.
The brewery ferments a full portfolio of beer, with four house brews and three collaborations on tap.
Pillow said they will reach their full tap list within a month, offering classic lagers, ales and Belgian beers, as well as collaborations with many local and regional breweries.
