LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buc-ee's will break ground next month on its second Kentucky location.
Buc-ee's is equal parts food court, clothing store and souvenir shop. Customers can not only gas up at dozens of pump, but they can also venture inside and buy everything from brisket sandwiches carved on a butcher's block to Buc-ee's T-shirts, shorts and even swimsuits.
At 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road off Interstate 65 outside Bowling Green, the Buc-ee's location will encompass a 53,000-square-foot building with 120 gas pumps outside.
“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a news release Monday. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”
The Texas-based chain opened in Richmond last spring to a lot of fanfare and a lot of anticipation from fans who've experienced Buc-ee's in other states across the south. There are currently 45 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.
