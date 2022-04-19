LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people showed up for the ribbon-cutting of a gas station Tuesday morning, but this isn't just any gas station. It's Kentucky's first Buc-ee's.
“Hey, I been waiting. Since I heard it was coming,” said Michael Philpott, who drove from London, Kentucky for the opening.
The Texas-based chain opened in Richmond to a lot of fanfare and a lot of anticipation from fans who've experienced Buc-ee's in other states across the south.
Buc-ee's is equal parts food court, clothing store and souvenir shop. Customers can not only gas up at dozens of pump. They can venture inside and buy everything from brisket sandwiches carved on a butcher's block to Buc-ee's T-shirts, shorts and even swimsuits.
Founder Arch Aplin helped open the new store. “We’re excited about being in Kentucky. Interstate 65 is a great interstate for us between Knoxville and Lexington it’s just ideal.”
Alpin said their fans are loyal, and it supports the chain and the state. “The sales and the sales tax will be collected here because we’re on the interstate. It’s not just Kentuckians. It’s everyone traveling.”
Signature items include roasted pecans and cashews, which comes with or without a sugar and cinnamon coating. One wall of the massive store is lined with specialty eats including a bakery and various types of homemade jerky sold by the pound.
The refrigerator case is lined with every type of soda, juice or tea you can imagine, and if you have a sweet tooth, you're in a sugar-coated heaven with homemade fudge and taffy.
But the one thing everyone seeks out is the Beaver Nugget. It's a cheese puff snack covered in a sweet coating kind of like kettle-corn. By all accounts, it's addictive. Beaver Nuggets are available in several varieties, including sea salt caramel.
The opening took on a state fair feel, and that's why Reed Elliott from Corbin, Ky. wanted to travel to Buc-ee's for his 11th birthday.
“Because I love it so much and it’s a really beautiful store and I really love Bucee’s,” Elliott said.
Crowds wandered through Buc-ee's on Tuesday, exploring the store before checking out with armloads of snacks and Buc-ee's merchandise. You can find the Buc-ee's in Richmond, Kentucky, at 1013 Buc-ee's Boulevard.
1 of 9
BUC-EE'S - RICHMOND KY - 4-19-2022 1.jpg
A display of Bu-cee's beaver toys at the grand opening of the first Kentucky location for the Texas chain in Richmond, Ky. April 19, 2022.