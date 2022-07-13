LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gas station near Buffalo Trace Distillery will be transformed into a "dining and tourism destination," according to plans released on Wednesday.
While specific plans are still in the works, officials said the current BP gas station on Fair Oaks Lane — which is owned by Buffalo Trace — will be turned into the "dining destination."
The gas station will close next month.
"As we look to the future, we're committed to honoring the traditions of our 234-year history while also embracing change as we aim to invite even more whiskey lovers into our family," Vice President of Buffalo Trace Distillery Sara Saunders said. "This exciting project does just that, and we are thrilled to be adding another quality dining and tourism destination for both Franklin County residents as well as the 400,000-plus guests from around the world who visit our distillery each year."
Officials aim to break ground on the new project in the fall, and hope to open it by summer 2023.
