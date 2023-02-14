LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still time to find a last-minute Valentine.
The Whirling Tiger is hosting a speed dating event Tuesday night. The Butchertown bar at 1335 Story Ave. is giving participants the chance to meet 10 dates for five minutes.
It's planned to be an hour-and-a-half event with a 15-minute intermission.
Attendees will mark a scorecard for if they'd like to see potential dates again.
The Whirling Tiger reopened last December under new ownership.
To learn more about the event, click here.
