The Whirling Tiger on Story Avenue in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still time to find a last-minute Valentine.

The Whirling Tiger is hosting a speed dating event Tuesday night. The Butchertown bar at 1335 Story Ave. is giving participants the chance to meet 10 dates for five minutes.

It's planned to be an hour-and-a-half event with a 15-minute intermission.

Attendees will mark a scorecard for if they'd like to see potential dates again. 

The Whirling Tiger reopened last December under new ownership.

