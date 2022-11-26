LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar and music venue that closed in September will reopen with new ownership.
The Whirling Tiger, located on Story Avenue in Butchertown, plans to reopen with new owners Mark Evans and Alley McDowell.
Evans posted on social media on Saturday saying the keys are in hand.
"We respect the work that @mckinley_moore and the rest of the team put into the Tiger leading up to this transition and will absolutely be collaborating with them so that everyone feels a sense of pride in what we accomplish in the future. This is a community effort," Evans posted on Instagram.
The space is also a music venue with a recording studio in the building. The owners said they are starting a "fresh production company" and shifting their focus on Louisville music.
The grand opening is planned sometime in January.
Butchertown Pub operated in the space for several decades until it closed in 2016. Odeon opened in 2018, but closed in 2021. The venue soon reopened under the ownership of Against the Grain and renamed The Whirling Tiger.
